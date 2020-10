Or Copy this URL to Share

GENEVA 'NANA'

LYNCH, 73



LAKE WALES - Geneva 'Nana' Lynch, 73, died on 10/13/20. Visit Mon. 10am; service at 11am, all at First Baptist Church in Waverly, FL. Oak Ridge F.C.



