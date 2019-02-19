|
GENEVIEVE E.
SUMMERS, 84
LAKELAND - Genevieve E. Summers, 84, of Lakeland, passed away unexpectedly on February 16, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Curtis E. and E. Mae Williams; her brother Thomas A. Williams. Genny leaves behind her devoted husband of 67 years McGarvey Summers; her children Gary, Shirley, Larry and Dana; numerous grand-children and great-grandchildren; brothers Lawrence and his wife Beverly, Lester and his wife Barbara; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
She gave her life to Jesus at age 9 and taught hundreds of children throughout her life in Sunday school. She was an FHA member in her youth, a bookkeeper for her husband's business; she quilted, made clothes, and was an avid gardener and a writer. Genny loved to travel, played practical jokes and her laughter will always be remembered. Later in life, she worked for the Church daycare in Gainesville and then in Lakeland. She was the President of the senior citizens group at her church for 2 years. She cared deeply for children and shut-ins and gave much of herself to the service of others.
She believed in the power of prayer and her wishes were to invite all of you to attend the church of your choice and get to know God our Creator so you will see her again someday in Heaven.
A visitation will be held Tuesday February 19, 2019 from 2-3PM at the Lakeland Funeral Home. Funeral service at 3PM and interment to follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019