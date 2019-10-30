|
|
GENEVIEVE
MEINHART, 89
WINTER HAVEN - Genevieve Meinhart, 89, of Winter Haven Florida passed away on October 25, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale Florida. She was born on June 23, 1930 at Slatington PA, the daughter of George and Emma Miller. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Willard Meinhart. They moved to Winter Haven in 1980.
She was a member of Holy Cross Episcopal Church.
Her survivors include her only child, daughter, Kathleen Yanchura, wife of Paul Yanchura of Winter Haven, grandchildren Erin Moore of Winter Haven and Michael Yanchura of Kissimmee, her three precious great granddaughters, Madison, Charlee and Riley, her sister, Alberta Meinhart and sister-in-law, Penny Mein-hart Kleintop, both from Pennsylvania.
Funeral services will be held on November 2, at 10:00 am at Holy Cross Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice or Holy Cross Church.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019