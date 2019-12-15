Home

GENEVIEVE (GLASGOW) SCOTT

GENEVIEVE (GLASGOW) SCOTT, 98

HAINES CITY - Genevieve (Glasow) Scott, 98, of Haines City, entered into rest on December 8, 2019.
She was a member and active coordinator at Lake Henry Estates, the complex where she resided. Genevieve was a member of the Mercy Guild and Eucharistic minister at St. Ann's Church in Haines City.
Genevieve was predeceased by her husband, Paul D. Scott, in 2006.
Surviving are her stepdaughters, Sharon Scott Wells of Syracuse, NY and Paulette Scott Compartato of Boca Raton; brother, Warren Glasow of Lakewood Ranch; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
