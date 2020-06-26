DR. GEORGE ARTHUR REICHWINTER HAVEN - Rear Admiral Dr. George A. Reich was born January 18, 1933 in Los Angeles California to George Miller Reich and Esther Elizabeth Reich (nee Richards). He passed away June 25, 2020. He grew up in Polk County Florida and in Burbank California. He received a B.S. in Chemistry from the University of Florida, an M.D. from the University of Iowa, and an M.P.H. from the University of North Carolina. He spent most of his professional career with the U.S. Public Health Service where he eventually rose to the rank of Assistant Surgeon General and Rear Admiral (two stars).Dr. Reich was a diplomat of the American Board of Preventive Medicine and was licensed to practice medicine and surgery in Iowa and Florida. He was a member of many professional societies including the Military Officers Association of America, the American Medical Association, the Florida Medical Association, and the Polk County Medical Association. He was also a member of the social fraternity Alpha Tau Omega. He was a Fellow of the American College of Preventive Medicine and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Health.He received many awards and honors including the Distinguished Service Medal of the U.S. Public Health Service (its highest award) and the Surgeon General's Exemplary Service Medal.He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Ann Reich and his brother William Richards Reich. He is survived by his sister, Ruth Wolf of Wofford Heights California and his seven children: daughter Dr. Karen Maffei (Vince) of Athens, Georgia; daughter Pam Hopper (Jeff) of Norcross, Georgia; son William Reich (Janell) of Cave Springs, Arkansas; son Vince Reich (Vicki) of Johns Creek, Georgia; son Sam Reich of Melbourne, Arkansas; son Paul Reich (Cheryl) of New Braunfels, Texas; daughter Abigail Lignugaris (Jeff) of Atlanta, Georgia as well as 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Winter Haven Florida. Funeral Services will be at Calvary Baptist Church on Monday, June 29th at 10:00 a.m. for all who wish to attend followed by a private graveside service for immediate family members only.