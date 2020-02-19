Home

1927 - 2019

LAKELAND - George C. Brooks, 92, passed away on Dec. 9, 2019.
George was born Novebmer 17, 1927 in Pittsburgh, PA and served in the U.S. Army, 59th Combat Engineers in WWII. He eventually moved from Pennsylvania to Lakeland in 1954. He was a long time pioneer in the Florida phosphate and coal industries, and was a dedicated and loving father and grandfather.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother and daughter Beverly Ann Brooks. George is survived by his son, George Brooks, Jr.; his 3 daughters, Cynthia Schmidt, Barbara Brooks-Rankin & Karen Brooks-Graham, 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held Saturday, February 22nd at 1PM at The Rock Community Church, 270 E Highland Dr, Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of George C. Brooks to the Juvenile Diabetes and Research Foundation at
http://www.jdrf.org/
Published in Ledger from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
