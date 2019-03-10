Home

George Charles Klimaszewski

George Charles Klimaszewski Obituary
GEORGE CHARLES
KLIMASZEWSKI

WINTER HAVEN - George Charles Klimaszewski 78 of Winter Haven Florida entered into eternal rest on February 15, 2019.
George was born February 22, 1940 in Waterbury Ct. and resided in Naugatuck Ct. until he retired to Florida in 2001. George belonged to the teamsters and was a truck driver for Stop & Shop Company in North Haven Ct. He was awarded numerous safe driving awards.
He was a veteran of United States Air Force.
George is survived by his loving wife Bonnie and would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on March 22.
He is also survived by 2 daughters Marilyn and Cathy, 4 sons, Walter (Buddy) David, George Jr., and Michael, 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Service to be held April 12 at 11:30 at Rolling Hills Cemetery, Winter Haven Fl. followed by Celebration of Life at Oak Wood Estates in Winter Haven, Fl.
