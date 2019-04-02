|
GEORGE
DOUGLAS CALZA
1/16/49 - 3/24/19
LAKELAND - George Douglas Calza passed away peacefully on March 24, 2019. He was a long time resident of Lakeland, Florida. George was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants and enjoyed playing cards with his friends and gaming at the casino. In his career, he was a successful business owner in Ridgefield, NJ for many years and, more recently, became a trucking logistics expert before his retirement.
He is survived by his son Michael Douglas Calza and his daughter Lauren Theresa Borelli, his mother Doris Calza D'Errico and sisters Karyn Calza Wejnert and Donna Calza Barisich.
Contributions in his name to would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019