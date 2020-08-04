1/
George E. Hughes
1954 - 2020
GEORGE E.
HUGHES

LAKELAND - George E. Hughes passed peacefully from this world at home on July 15, 2020. He was surrounded by the love of his family and friends.
George was born in Staunton, Illinois on January 28, 1954. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Dorothy Hughes and his siblings, Doris, Bob, Cheryl and Paul. He is survived by his wife, Cathy, his brother, David , son Jason and step-children Briana and Andrew. George was also blessed with 5 beautiful grandchildren and too many lifelong friends to mention.
George was a dedicated employee of Boring Business for 35 years and then served the citizens of Polk County at the School Board for the next 14 years.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

Published in The Ledger from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
