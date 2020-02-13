Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coney Funeral Home
1404 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 686-5006
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
New Mt. Zion M.B. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE EDWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE EDWARDS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE EDWARDS Obituary
GEORGE
EDWARDS, Jr.
Military/LPD

LAKELAND - George Edwards Jr. was born September 4, 1953 in Lakeland, Florida to the late Deacon George and Mother Hattie Edwards. He passed away 2/8/20. He attended Lincoln Avenue Elementary; Webster Jr. High and was in one of the last classes at Rochelle High School before transferring his Senior year to Lakeland High School, where he graduated in 1971.
George enlisted in the United States Army where he served until May 1982. After his discharge from the Army, he attended Polk Community College, where he was one of the Founders and President of CAVE (Cultural Academic Vocational Experience) Club in 1984. His last job before retirement was working with the Lakeland Police Department in Safety Control.
His son, George 'Tre' Edwards III, preceded him in death. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Sophia; sons: Marcus Edwards Sr. and Robert Edwards; daughter: Ashley Edwards; 9 grandchildren: 1 great grandson, brothers: Marion Edwards and Kennard Edwards and only sister, Carol Edwards Griffin.
A viewing will be held on Fri. 5:00-7:00. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat. at 2:00 p.m. All services will be held at New Mt. Zion M.B. Church.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to George 'Solo' Edwards, Jr. scholarship, checks made payable to Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. P.O. Box 92206, Lakeland, Florida 33804.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coney Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -