|
|
GEORGE
EDWARDS, Jr.
Military/LPD
LAKELAND - George Edwards Jr. was born September 4, 1953 in Lakeland, Florida to the late Deacon George and Mother Hattie Edwards. He passed away 2/8/20. He attended Lincoln Avenue Elementary; Webster Jr. High and was in one of the last classes at Rochelle High School before transferring his Senior year to Lakeland High School, where he graduated in 1971.
George enlisted in the United States Army where he served until May 1982. After his discharge from the Army, he attended Polk Community College, where he was one of the Founders and President of CAVE (Cultural Academic Vocational Experience) Club in 1984. His last job before retirement was working with the Lakeland Police Department in Safety Control.
His son, George 'Tre' Edwards III, preceded him in death. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Sophia; sons: Marcus Edwards Sr. and Robert Edwards; daughter: Ashley Edwards; 9 grandchildren: 1 great grandson, brothers: Marion Edwards and Kennard Edwards and only sister, Carol Edwards Griffin.
A viewing will be held on Fri. 5:00-7:00. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat. at 2:00 p.m. All services will be held at New Mt. Zion M.B. Church.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to George 'Solo' Edwards, Jr. scholarship, checks made payable to Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. P.O. Box 92206, Lakeland, Florida 33804.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020