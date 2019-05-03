|
|
GEORGE EDWIN
WALLS
LAKELAND - George Edwin Walls left this earth for his new home in heaven, April 27, 2019. He was born March 5, 1937 in Orlando, FL to parents, Johnnie & Elmie Watanen Walls.
George is survived by his wife, Rosemary (aka Rose) Anderson; children, Jeffrey & Jennifer (Todd Hein); grandchildren, Taylor & Troy Hein; sister, Helen Tolley; brothers, Robert Sr., & Bill (Sheila,).
George was preceded in death by his parents & brothers, Thomas (aka Tom), & James (aka Jim).
George & Rose celebrated their Anniversary of 60 years, June 27, 2018. He dedicated 50 years of work to Central Glass Co.
His pastimes were cattle, farming, fishing, hunting, birding, & honey bees. George was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He loved his God, country, family, & church. He taught Sunday School & Training Union classes. If a boy did not own a Bible, George would give him one.
The family will receive friends May 7, 2019 in the Bethel Sanctuary, 10AM. Service at 11AM with burial in the Socrum Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please give to the Bethel Baptist Building Fund, 3125 W. Socrum Loop Rd, Lkld 33810, or Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lkld. Hills Blvd., Lkld, FL, 33805.
Arrangements by Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens.
Published in Ledger from May 3 to May 4, 2019