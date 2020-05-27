GEORGE
FRANCIS
CHURCHWELL, 93
AUBURNDALE - George Francis Churchwell, 93, of Auburndale, FL passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Grace Healthcare of Lake Wales.
Born September 23, 1926 in Waverly, FL he was a lifelong resident of the area. George was a veteran of the US Army serving during WWII and Korean War. He was a self-employed truck driver, a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Auburndale. He was a member of Southland Masonic Lodge #256, Scottish Rite, Morocco Shriners, Eastern Star and the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.
He is survived by: his niece Mary (Lee) Barberee; his sister, Mary Bevins; niece, Kay (Rick) Edwards, nephew, Mike (Lynn) Bevins, Niece Brenda (Jimmy) Reeves, niece, Darlene Miller, niece, Joy O'Mara, niece, Susan Churchwell; and many great nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm till 8:00 pm, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Funeral Services will be at 11:00, Friday, May 29, 2020 in the Funeral Home chapel and may be view on the funeral home streaming page at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com . Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Missionary Baptist Church of Auburndale or Compassionate Care Hospice in Lakeland.
Published in The Ledger from May 27 to May 28, 2020.