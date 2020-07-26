GEORGE 'SHORTY'FREDERICK HEINE, Sr., 76WINTER HAVEN - Mr. George 'Shorty' Frederick Heine, Sr., age 76, a resident of Winter Haven passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Good Shepherd Hospice Forsythe House in Auburndale surrounded by his family.Mr. Heine was born April 10, 1944 in Plainfield, New Jersey to William Robert and Lillian Marie (Staats) Heine. He was a Polk County resident since 2001 coming from New Jersey and Arkansas. Shorty was a United States Navy Veteran serving during Vietnam where he earned a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 2 Bronze Stars, Republic of Vietnam Meritorious United Citation and a Gallantry Cross Medal Color with Palm. He was a retired Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service. He was a member of the American Legion Post 8 in Winter Haven. Shorty enjoyed deep sea fishing, Vegas trips, traveling with his wife, the water and spending time with his family.He was preceded in death by his parents; 2; brothers: William Heine & Robert Heine; nephew Robert Heine, Jr. Shorty is survived by his loving family: wife of 53 years, Linda Heine of Winter Haven; daughter Stacey (Scott) Turner of Winter Haven; son George (Twila) Heine, Jr. of Kettering, OH and sister-in-law Ginger (Bob) Certo of Piscataway, NJ.With COVID restrictions of 25 people or less and mandatory masks, a visitation will be held Tuesday, July 28th from 10:00 until 11:00 am at Kersey Funeral Home. Graveside service with Military Honors will follow at 2:00 pm at Sarasota National Cemetery, 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, FL., 34241.Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.