GEORGE JOSEPH
HORVATH
WINTER HAVEN - George Joseph Horvath was born December 24th, 1936 in Budapest, Hungary; and passed away February 13, 2019, in Hospice, Auburndale. George fought in the Hungarian Revolution before coming to the USA in 1956. He settled in PA, and attended the University of Michigan. George met and married his first wife Mirian and they had three children: Cynthia Barchanowicz (Richard), Susan Flynn (Bob), and Steve Horvath (Cynthia).
After the death of his first wife, George met and married Margaret December 7th, 1985 in Winter Haven, FL. George worked at Watson Clinic as a Research Assistant and then with the Florida Dept. of Citrus until retirement in 2003.
George was active with the Winter Haven City Planning Commission, and a member of Florida Trail Association. George and Margaret were active Southeastern Guide Dogs Puppy Raisers. They successfully raised and trained seven dogs, three of which in their retirement returned to live with George and Margaret.
George is survived by his wife Margaret, his three children: Cynthia Barchanowicz, Susan Flynn and Steve Horvath, three grandsons, Chuck Guthrie, Rick Barchanowicz, James Flynn, granddaughter Erin Flynn. Margaret's two sons Eric & John Milton, granddaughter Marissa Milton, grandson Brandon Milton and two great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Southeastern Guide Dogs Association and Good Shepherd Hospice, Auburndale, please.
Private service Saturday, March 2nd, conducted by Reverend Veronica Bentley.
Steele's Family Funeral Services.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019