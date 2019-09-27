|
GEORGE L.
LYONS
LAKELAND - George L. Lyons, 86, passed away Sept. 24, 2019
Mr. Lyons was born in Perry, FL on February 22, 1933. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, and later retired as a Security Guard Director at Southeastern University. He enjoyed bowling, gardening, and playing with his grandkids.
Mr. Lyons is survived by his wife, Joyce Lyons; son, Kristopher Lyons; grandchildren, Jonathan, Rejoice and David Lyons; brother, J.T. Lyons. He was preceded in death by his son, Steven George Lyons; and sister, Mary Green.
Visitation will be Mon. from 10-11 am, with an 11 am service at Victory Church - Chapel. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019