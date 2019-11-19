|
GEORGE L.
SUMMERS, 81
WINTER HAVEN - George L. Summers, 81, entered into the arms of our Lord on November 15, 2019 with his family at his side.
He was born to Connie and Estelle Summers in Bartow, FL and the family moved to Winter Haven when he was 4 years old. George graduated from Winter Haven High School, class of 1956 and went on to coach Little League baseball and basketball teams. He also officiated high school football for some 25 years and was an active member of Lake Shipp Baptist Church. George retired from the United States Postal Service after working there some 38 years.
He is predeceased by his son, Larry; parents; brothers, Jerome Williams and James Summers.
George is survived by his wife of 35 years, Barbara; sons, James (Sherri), Terry (Deb); step-daughter, Tracy Hagger (Chris); brothers, Cliff (Marla), Richard; grandchildren, Lyndsi, Cory (Kristie), Destiny, Josh, Audrey and great granddaughter, Regan.
A visitation will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10 am until the funeral at 11 am at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Winter Haven. Condolences via:
www, oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019