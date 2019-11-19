Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GEORGE SUMMERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEORGE L. SUMMERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GEORGE L. SUMMERS Obituary
GEORGE L.
SUMMERS, 81

WINTER HAVEN - George L. Summers, 81, entered into the arms of our Lord on November 15, 2019 with his family at his side.
He was born to Connie and Estelle Summers in Bartow, FL and the family moved to Winter Haven when he was 4 years old. George graduated from Winter Haven High School, class of 1956 and went on to coach Little League baseball and basketball teams. He also officiated high school football for some 25 years and was an active member of Lake Shipp Baptist Church. George retired from the United States Postal Service after working there some 38 years.
He is predeceased by his son, Larry; parents; brothers, Jerome Williams and James Summers.
George is survived by his wife of 35 years, Barbara; sons, James (Sherri), Terry (Deb); step-daughter, Tracy Hagger (Chris); brothers, Cliff (Marla), Richard; grandchildren, Lyndsi, Cory (Kristie), Destiny, Josh, Audrey and great granddaughter, Regan.
A visitation will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10 am until the funeral at 11 am at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Winter Haven. Condolences via:
www, oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEORGE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -