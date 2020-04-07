|
|
GEORGE
LAWRENCE
STIEBER
7/12/42 - 4/3/20
WINTER HAVEN - George Lawrence Stieber passed away Good Shepherd Hospice with wife by his side after 10 month battle with lung cancer from agent Orange.
Born in Longmont Colorado. he joined the Marines after high school, and served from 1961 to 1976, including three tours of Vietnam where he received a Purple Heart.
He retired in 2003 from United States Post Office in Illinois and moved to Winter Haven Fl. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 4289 in Winter Haven where he served as commander in both Illinois and Florida. He was a 24 year member of American Legion & most recently Post 8 in Winter Haven. He served on Honor Guards at both posts for over 20 years. He was also a member of Disabled Veterans of America, Forty and Eight, and Some Gave All Inc. The Moving Tribute.
Survived by loving wife of 12 years Debra Dee Stieber and stepdaughter Sarah D. Moening. Predeceased by adopted parents George Leo Stieber and Verna B. Stieber, late wife Debbra Jean Stieber and stepson Keni Wood. Survived from that marriage by stepson Nicolas Stieber, wife Alissa, stepdaughter Lynn Ulloa, partner John Bell, 8 step-grandchildren and 8 step great-grand-children.
A celebration of Life will be held when allowed. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to any of the above organizations.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020