GEORGE M. RESKE

GEORGE M. RESKE Obituary
GEORGE M.
RESKE, 92

LAKELAND - Mr. George M. Reske passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
He was born in Hantramck, MI and moved to Lakeland, FL from Miami in 1996. George had managed offices for Patent Scaffolding Co. for 30 years in Baltimore, MD and Miami, FL. He was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Lakeland for 20 years. George served our country with the US Army during WWII in the Philippines. He loved music and was an exceptional musician.
George had his own 12-piece orchestra at the age of 14. He also loved golf and his Sandpiper golf community friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis in 2000. Survivors include his son, James 'Jim' (Sue) Reske; daughter, Laura Kelehan; grandchildren, Chris, Tim, Angela, Pamela, Kimberly, Kait, Carrie and 17 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be Tuesday, 4/9/19 from 6:00 - 8:00pm at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday 4/10/19 at 10:30 am at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 820 Marcum Rd. Interment with military honors will take place at Florida National Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison. com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019
