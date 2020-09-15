GEORGE MINOR BELL
FORT MEADE - Mr. George Minor Bell was born in Tampa, FL on September 10, 1929 and passed away at his home in Avon Park, FL, on his 91st birthday, September 10, 2020.
George was a true lover of life, and enjoyed all the little things God provided to keep us happy. He had a great love for animals and they dearly loved him too. He was grateful for every day he was here on earth. George was tough, a man of great strength with honor and integrity, and he was also a thoughtful and generous man who truly cared about the well being of others.
George had many friends in the citrus industry where he worked for over 30 years as a sales representative for Florida Fertilizer Company, Inc., and was also a citrus grower, and a U.S. Air Force Korean Conflict veteran. Foremost, George was faithful to God, and his prayers were powerful! He was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Fort Meade, where he was a former Lay Leader, board member of the Administrative Council, and a longtime choir member and soloist. George was a graduate of Fort Meade High School, class of 1947; and he attended Stetson University, where he played baseball and then went on to be a proud graduate of the University of Florida with a Bachelor of Science degree. George Bell was a true Florida Gator and a southern gentleman, and he had many opportunities to do all of the things he loved including: flying, hunting, fishing, diving in the Keys, playing tennis, riding through the woods on horses with the dogs running, and resting on a mountain top looking at the stars.
George was preceded in death by his father, Adrian Post Bell; his mother, Katherine Minor Bell; and his sister Margaret Bell Zurbrick, and husband Dave.
He is survived by his children, Jeff Bell, Ken Bell and Anne Bell; brother, Robert A. Bell, and wife Virginia; grandchildren, Jessica Perry, April Knowles, Courtney McCrary, Savannah Olinger and Mark Olinger; great grandchildren, Jett Perry, Jayden Knowles, Kade Knowles, Isla McCrary ; his life partner, Gerrell Patsouraki; nieces and nephews, Robbie, Ronnie, Paul, Leigh, Susie, Judy and Diane; and his canine companions, Bo and Webo.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 3 , 2020 in the sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church, 135 E. Broadway, Fort Meade, FL 33841, and Military Honors will immediately follow the service in the church Prayer Garden. The family requests to honor George, for those that are able, to please wear orange and blue.
George loved all of his family and friends and wanted everyone to know he will be fine, and not to worry about him, because he was going to the best place ever...Heaven!
In lieu of flowers, for those wishing, donations may be made to the charity which George greatly supported: Shriner's Hospitals for Children
