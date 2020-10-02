GEORGE

R. 'BOBBY' JONES, 60



AUBURNDALE - George R. 'Bobby' Jones, 60, of Auburndale, FL died Friday, Sept 25, 2020, in Orlando, FL.

He was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Jones, parents, George and Clara Jones, brother Michael Jones, Auburndale. He is survived by his son Robert 'Bo' Jones of Auburndale, stepdaughter, Tiffany Snell-grove of Winter Haven, FL. Also survived by brothers, David (Laura), Lakeland, Jeff (Cherie) Polk City; sisters, Joyce (Rick) Williamson, Janet (Pat) Peterman, both of Lakeland, Sandy (Tim) Harper, Auburndale, and Naomi (Steven) Carter, Chipley, FL and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private memorial service will be held later.



