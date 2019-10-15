|
|
GEORGE RICHARD HAUN
WINTER HAVEN - George Richard Haun, a resident of Winter Haven, FL died October 12, 2019 after a heroic fight with pancreatic cancer for more than three years. He was born June 28, 1932 in Wadena, MN to George B. and Edith (Burgess) Haun. He had been a resident of Winter Haven since 1999.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife of forty-two years, Georgie Brooks (Jones) Haun, the mother of his children and with whom he raised his family.
Later on George married Helen (Curiale) Haun who passed away after nine years together.
He is survived by a loving family, his wife, Judith McCoy Haun, of 14 years, his son, George, Jr. (aka Rick), (Chris) Haun and his two daughters, Cynthia (Brian) Grover and RaeAnn (Steve) Fornell, four grandchildren, Brooke (Brian) Gregg, Blair (Lindsey) Grover, Blake (Tiffany) Haun & Kyle (Ashley) Haun and four great grandchildren, Sydney, Tyson, Audriana & Charlotte.
With a father who was a coach, understandably George became very interested in sports at an early age participating in football, basketball and track in high school and college and was an outstanding athlete in these sports. He attended high school in St. Louis Park, MN and attended Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, MN and later becoming certified in Park Management. Complementing his strong interest in sports he became Director of Parks and Recreation for St. Louis Park where he increased the number of parks from 12 to over 50 and developed the Rec Center, which included a hockey rink and an Olympic size swimming pool. He developed the environmental center which was used for education classes for elementary through high school. He had the largest number of youth participants in various activities. He retired after 28 years and to continue his service to St. Louis Park, he was elected to the City Council for eight years. As a councilman he was instrumental in the development of the Park Nicollet Clinic, which is second only to the Mayo Clinic, and the redevelopment of the whole Excelsior Boulevard area.
He was selected as the top Park & Recreation Director in MN in 1987, received an award from the Governor for his contribution to the State of MN, had a trail named for him and he was selected for the Hall of Fame in 2013.
His participation in and love of sports continued throughout his life, although the type changed. For a number of years it was softball and he was selected to be an all-state and all-regional player and also won state championships. After softball it was running, including marathons, and he logged over 26,000 miles. After moving to Florida he enjoyed golfing with his wife and friends.
The family wants to extend a special thanks to the Cassidy Cancer Center and Good Shepherd Hospice for their compassionate care for George.
The family will receive friends at 9:45am on Wednesday, October 16, with a service following immediately at 10:30am at the Oak Ridge Funeral Care, 2425 West Havendale Blvd., Winter Haven, FL 33881.
There will be a visitation and memorial service at a later date in Minneapolis, MN with inurnment in MN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to one of the following in George's name: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org , at stjude.org or Good Shepherd Hospice at
chaptershealth.org . Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019