GEORGE ROSS
LAIDLAW, 86
LAKELAND - George Ross Laidlaw, 86, of Lakeland, formerly of Riverview, went into the presence of Christ his Savior on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
He is survived by his loving family.
A celebration of his life will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church, 702 Del Webb Blvd W, Sun City Center, FL 33573. A reception will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Salvation Army or Trinity Baptist Church Missions Com-mittee. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019