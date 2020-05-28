BISHOP GEORGE RUSSELL WILSON
BISHOP GEORGE
RUSSELL
WILSON, 96
Ret. Ordained Bishop

LAKELAND - Bishop George Wilson, 96, passed 5/20/20. View: Fri. 5-7. Svc. Sat. at 10:00 a.m. All services will be held at Renew Church. Coney F.H.

Published in The Ledger from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Renew Church
MAY
30
Service
10:00 AM
Renew Church
Funeral services provided by
Coney Funeral Home
1404 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 686-5006
May 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Coney Brothers Funeral Home
