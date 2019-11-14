|
GEORGE
SIMON, Jr., 81
LAKELAND - George Simon Jr., 81, of Lakeland passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born on January 20, 1938 in Manville, New Jersey to George Louis and Angelina (Vass) Simon. George married the love of his life, Mary Anne Andres on February 23, 1963 and this past spring they celebrated 56 years of marriage. George served in the United States Air Force as a radar technician and in 1974 they moved their family to Lakeland where George worked as a builder and Mary Anne a school teacher. George was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, an avid blood donor, and community volunteer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings and is survived by his loving wife Mary Anne; sons: George (Jen) Simon III of Denver, CO, Tony (Shirley) Simon of Lakeland, FL, David (Tawny) Simon of Lakeland, FL; grandchildren: Bruce, Samantha, Erin, Brandan, Shelby; 7 great grandchildren; sisters Goldy Weaver and Vicki Emele; nieces and nephews.
His family will join friends on Friday, November 22, 2019 for visitation at 1:00pm, and a memorial service at 1:30pm, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 210 W Lemon St., Lakeland, FL 33815. George Simon Jr. will be interred at the Florida National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that a donation be made to the or The Salvation Army.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019