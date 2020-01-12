|
|
'COACH'
GEORGE
WARREN HAMMOND, 77
AUBURNDALE - Mr. George Warren 'Coach' Hammond, age 77, a resident of Auburndale passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at his home with family.
Mr. Hammond was born February 12, 1942, in Eagle Lake, Florida to Timothy Bondren and Dorothy Jane (Woodard) Hammond. George was a lifetime Polk County resident, graduated from Winter Haven High School Class of 1961 and was a member of Eastside Baptist Church in Auburndale. He worked for the City of Winter Haven as their groundskeeper and coached Auburndale Little League football for over 32 years. George enjoyed Gator football, fishing, drawing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Gregory and 2 brothers: Freddie & Terry.
George is survived by his loving family: wife of 55 yrs: Frances Hammond of Auburndale, FL, 4 sons: Timothy (Alison) Hammond of Polk City, FL, Darrell (Tenena) Hammond of Tulsa, OK, Dustin (Melissa) Hammond, Joshua (Alyssa) Hammond, both of Auburndale, FL, daughter Pamela (Richard Huggins) Hammond-Hazelwood of Auburndale, brother Thomas Hammond of Auburndale, 3 sisters: Janice Skelton, Wylene Nowell, both of Auburndale, Linda Griffith of Sheraton, WY, 13 grandchildren: Kristen, Michael, Scott, Wyatt, Amber, Jacob, Emali, Saleyina, Aubree, Keegan, Chelsea, Coleman & Clay, 7 gt. grandchildren: Liam, Gabby, Gregory, Gracie, Sammy, Christopher, & Liam.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 15th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020