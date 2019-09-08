|
GEORGE
WASHINGTON COFFMAN, Jr.
LAKELAND - The Celebration of Life for George Washington Coffman, Jr. will be held on Saturday October 5, 2019, 10 am in the Chapel at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, FL. He will be interred at the Columbarium next to his beloved wife Barbara prior to the service. A reception will follow the service in the church parlor. Mr. Coffman's family thanks his friends, church family and his care teams at the Presbyterian Home, Cornerstone Hospice, Helping Hands and Comfort Keepers who all were integral to keeping him comfortable over the last two years. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, that donations and support be made to your local hospice organization.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019