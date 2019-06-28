|
|
GEORGE WASHINGTON CURRY
LAKELAND - George was born in Mulberry, FL, but grew up in Bartow, Fl. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Mattie Curry, sister Shirley Godwin and daughter Terry. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Nancy and his siblings Don, Betty and Linda.
Between George and Nancy, they had 6 children, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
George was a Christian from an early age and was a member of Scott Lake Baptist Church.
George graduated in 1956 from Bartow Summerlin Institute. He was the quarterback for the football during his 4 years of high school. He loved football with a passion and was a big fan of the Florida State Seminoles. He was also a great golfer.
He worked for CF Industries in Bartow for 45 years. After retiring he worked for CDM out of Orlando for 4 years.
'Rest in peace my precious husband, I loved you with all my heart and will miss you beyond words.'
The family will receive friends Monday, July 1, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. A celebration of George's life will follow at 11:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the -280 Patterson Road, #6, Haines City, FL, 33844 in memory of 'George.'
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from June 28 to June 29, 2019