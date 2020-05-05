GEORGEANNA B. SCOTT, 97
LAKELAND - Mom and Dad are dancin' - Georgeanna Bryan Scott, 97, retired Lakeland secretary, died at home of natural causes on Sunday May 3, 2020.
A native of South Carolina, Georgeanna was born on April 16, 1923, daughter of Gracie Brightman Sanders Bryan & William Stanley Bryan of Charleston.
After World War II, she moved to Lakeland from Charleston, S.C.
All of her life, Georgeanna was active in the Methodist Church. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Home Builders Sunday School Class where she played piano and a former longtime member of College Heights United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was also active in the Cub Scouting program.
Georgeanna was a secretary for the city of Lakeland in the Planning and Zoning Dept. for many years before retiring in 1980.
Georgeanna and her husband Frank and their four sons enjoyed many vacations camping in North Carolina and the Georgia mountains. After retiring, she and Frank would enjoy the mountains with their grandsons, and attended many family reunions, researching family history together.
Georgeanna is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years C. Frank Scott, her parents and her brother Stanley. She is survived by 4 sons: Stephen F. Scott, Philip C. Scott, David B. Scott, and John W. (Cheryl) Scott; 2 grandsons: Joseph and Joshua; several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Ledger from May 5 to May 6, 2020.