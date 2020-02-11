Home

GEORGIA MAE BICKMIRE

LAKELAND - Georgia Mae Bickmire, 73, of Lakeland, passed away at home on Feb. 8, 2020.
Georgia was born in St. Louis, Missouri on November 12, 1946 to the late George Henry Young and Elizabeth Mae Yeoman. She graduated from Lakeland High School in 1964. In 1967, Georgia married Duane Robert Bickmire who preceded her in death in 2018 after 51 years of marriage.
Georgia was a homemaker and dedicated her time to taking care of her children, grandchildren and other family members throughout the years. She enjoyed spending her time sewing, quilting, and crafting.
She was a devoted member of the First United Methodist Church of Lakeland.
She is survived by daughter, Beth Bickmire Ward (Steven), Lakeland, daughter, Laura Bickmire Langer (Chris), Lakeland; sister, Susan Hylton, Lakeland; sister-in-law, Patricia Grimmer, Plant City; grandchildren, Nicholas Thompson, Kyle Thompson, Chelsea O'Quinn, Ryan Zimmermaker and Ashley Zimmermaker.
A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Lakeland in the Chapel on Tuesday, Feb. 18th at 11 am, with reception following at the church.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
