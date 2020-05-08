GERALD 'Jerry' ALBERT
TYSVER, Sr.
LAKELAND - Gerald Albert Tysver, Sr., 80, died May 5, 2020, at Lakeland Regional Health. He was born October 15, 1939, in Sisseton, South Dakota, to Donald Watland Tysver and Jessie Myers Tysver.
He graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1962. Then he married the love of his life, Arlene Frances Tysver. His achievements included the Distinguished Unit Citation, the Bronze Star Medal, and the honor of marching in JFK's inauguration.
Gerald lived in many different places, including South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Washington, Texas, Germany, Tennessee, Florida, Virginia, New York, and Saudi Arabia.
His main hobby was woodworking and he was an avid member of several organizations, including Knights of Columbus, Catholic War Veterans, Guardian ad Litem, Polk County Woodturners Club, and the West Point Association of Graduates.
He was predeceased by his wife, Arlene Frances Tysver, and his brother, Don Tysver.
He is survived by his children, Maura Solomita and Spouse: Steve Solomita; Gerald Tysver Jr. and Spouse: Liz Malcom; Cheri Tysver & Spouse: Michael Viar; Daniel Tysver & Spouse: Megan Tysver; Tina Ringler; John Tysver and Spouse: Annette Tysver; Connie Queen; Robert Tysver and Spouse: Jennifer Tysver; Heather Panetta and Spouse: Joe Panetta; Rebecca Svehla and Spouse: Michael Svehla; his grandchildren, Anderson Kragh, Christian Queen, Chase Queen, Ciara Queen, Haley Solomita, Austin Solomita; Johnathan Ringler, Ariel Tysver, Riley Tysver, Connor Tysver, Logan Lanham, Kaitlyn Svehla; and his siblings, Stacie Larson, Washington; Lois Fox, Washington; David Tysver, California; Frank Tysver, California.
A viewing by vehicle processional will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801 on Friday, May 8, 2020, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Graveside services will be private.
Jerry and Arlene fostered many children over the years and ultimately adopted 6 kids (2 sibling groups). It was important to them to keep the siblings together. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Jerry and Arlene Tysver Scholarship Fund with Camp to Belong Georgia whose mission is to reunite separated siblings www.camptobelong-ga.org. His son, Robert, volunteers for the organization, and Jerry was proud of these efforts.
Gerald was a loyal, loving husband and father and a kind and humble man.
