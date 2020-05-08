GERALD ALBERT "Jerry" TYSVER
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GERALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GERALD 'Jerry' ALBERT
TYSVER, Sr.

LAKELAND - Gerald Albert Tysver, Sr., 80, died May 5, 2020, at Lakeland Regional Health. He was born October 15, 1939, in Sisseton, South Dakota, to Donald Watland Tysver and Jessie Myers Tysver.
He graduated from the United States Military Academy in 1962. Then he married the love of his life, Arlene Frances Tysver. His achievements included the Distinguished Unit Citation, the Bronze Star Medal, and the honor of marching in JFK's inauguration.
Gerald lived in many different places, including South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Washington, Texas, Germany, Tennessee, Florida, Virginia, New York, and Saudi Arabia.
His main hobby was woodworking and he was an avid member of several organizations, including Knights of Columbus, Catholic War Veterans, Guardian ad Litem, Polk County Woodturners Club, and the West Point Association of Graduates.
He was predeceased by his wife, Arlene Frances Tysver, and his brother, Don Tysver.
He is survived by his children, Maura Solomita and Spouse: Steve Solomita; Gerald Tysver Jr. and Spouse: Liz Malcom; Cheri Tysver & Spouse: Michael Viar; Daniel Tysver & Spouse: Megan Tysver; Tina Ringler; John Tysver and Spouse: Annette Tysver; Connie Queen; Robert Tysver and Spouse: Jennifer Tysver; Heather Panetta and Spouse: Joe Panetta; Rebecca Svehla and Spouse: Michael Svehla; his grandchildren, Anderson Kragh, Christian Queen, Chase Queen, Ciara Queen, Haley Solomita, Austin Solomita; Johnathan Ringler, Ariel Tysver, Riley Tysver, Connor Tysver, Logan Lanham, Kaitlyn Svehla; and his siblings, Stacie Larson, Washington; Lois Fox, Washington; David Tysver, California; Frank Tysver, California.
A viewing by vehicle processional will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801 on Friday, May 8, 2020, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Graveside services will be private.
Jerry and Arlene fostered many children over the years and ultimately adopted 6 kids (2 sibling groups). It was important to them to keep the siblings together. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Jerry and Arlene Tysver Scholarship Fund with Camp to Belong Georgia whose mission is to reunite separated siblings www.camptobelong-ga.org. His son, Robert, volunteers for the organization, and Jerry was proud of these efforts.
Gerald was a loyal, loving husband and father and a kind and humble man.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Viewing
5:00 - 7:00 PM
by vehicle processional
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved