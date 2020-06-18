GERALD "JERRY" BRANT
GERALD 'JERRY' BRANT, Jr., 52

FROSTPROOF - Gerald 'Jerry' Brant, Jr. age 52, of Frostproof, FL died June 10, 2020. Jerry was born in upstate New York but moved to Frostproof in 1973.
He is survived by his brother in heart, Chris Davis & Jerry's godsons, Garrett & Westen Davis of Winter Haven, sisters, Judy Brant of CA, Wendy Thompson (Greg) of NC & Stacy Brant of NC, also, his nieces Candice Thompson (Chuck) of SC, Amanda Thompson (Caleb) of NC, Katie Szeglowski (Phillip) of Frostproof, Charlotte & Chloe of NC, Sandra Rivers (Auntie) of Haines City, & other Aunts, Uncles & Cousins.
Jerry served in the US Army and was Honorably Discharged in 1991 & graduated from Webber International University with a degree in Finance in 2002. Jerry was a gentle, kind and caring friend and loved one. He enjoyed online gaming, driving fast cars and go carts, grilling out and spending time with friends and family. He would not eat TOMATOES! He LOVED his cats! He will be greatly missed.
Donations to your local no-kill cat shelter in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.


Published in The Ledger from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
