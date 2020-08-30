GERALD DUNCAN WILLIAMSWINTER HAVEN - On Sunday, August 23, 2020, Gerald Duncan Williams, to all who knew him in his younger years as 'Duncan,' and in his later years as a realtor, as 'Jerry,' passed away one month before his 81st birthday at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Auburndale, after a five year battle with acute respiratory failure.Jerry was born on September 20, 1939, in Russellville, Kentucky, to Roy Williams and Mae Duncan.Jerry retired from the US Army as an E9 with 27 years of service. He served two tours in Vietnam, and was stationed in Italy, Wisconsin, California and various places in Florida. Jerry graduated from Columbia College in Missouri, with a BA on December 9, 1978.In January 1958, Jerry married Dona Kaye Sherrod. They raised a son, Jeff, and a daughter, Vicki. His wife Dona passed away on April 21, 2006, after 48 wonderful years of marriage. On April 14, 2007, Jerry married Sandra Krotki. They enjoyed many years of travel in their 13 years of marriage.Jerry was an accomplished businessman and realtor/broker, who earned many prestigious awards throughout his career. Jerry belonged to The Rotary Association, East Polk County Association of Realtors, Polk County Builder's Association, was past president of Winter Haven Area Board of Realtors and was the president of Lakeridge Condominium for many years where he and Sandi lived. He was the project manager for the restoration of the Amtrak Station in Winter Haven when it was remodeled. Jerry was also the owner of Sun Lakes Homes for about 12 years and Homes and Land Magazine of Polk County. He was also a devoted Shriner and Mason. Perhaps one of his favorite accomplishments were the years serving on the Board of Directors of Meals on Wheels from 2004-2018. He and Sandi also loved delivering meals for many years.Jerry was known for his charming smile and his quick wit. Jerry was a loving family man who loved unconditionally and was always so proud of his children and grandchildren. He had a great love for travel and adventure and was always ready for the next trip.Jerry was also preceded in death by his father and mother and his brother Joe Mac Williams. He is survived by his devoted wife, Sandi, his children Jeff Williams and Vicki Saterbo, and her husband John. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Josh Saterbo and his wife, Bonnie, Heather and her husband Louis Savinetti, and Erika and her husband Joe Lopez. Jerry is also survived by one great grandchild, Davis Saterbo, and two more precious great grandchildren due to be born next month.A private Mass will be held for the family.A graveside service will be held for interment at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels of Polk County, Inc., Winter Haven, Florida.