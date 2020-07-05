GERALD 'Jerry'
E. KARGEL
LAKELAND - Gerald 'Jerry' E. Kargel, 81 passed away on 6/29/2020. Born 3/17/1939 in Detroit, MI, resided in Lakeland, FL since 1983.
He is survived by his son, Jerry, daughter in law Anne Marie and daughter Jennifer Kargel, his grandkids David, Chris, Brian, Kyle, Kelsey, Gabrielle and 9 great grandkids.
Those wishing to leave condolences, share memories, and sign the guest book can visit lakelandfuneralhome.com
.
A memorial service will be held on 7/7/2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church 4450 Harden Blvd. Lakeland, FL 33813.