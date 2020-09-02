GERALD EDWIN HULME9/20/1934 - 8/29/2020LAKELAND - Gerald Edwin Hulme, 85, of Lakeland, passed away at home in the presence of his beloved wife of 65 years, Joan Hulme.Jerry, as he was known by friends and family, was born in Atlanta, Georgia and began working in his parents' grocery store while attending high school. Upon graduation, he joined the Navy and served during the Korean War on the USS Colonial (LSD-18) stationed out of California. He served honorably until 1954. He was a continuous member of the American Legion Post 66 for over 50 years.Jerry's career during his service in the Navy and throughout his life always involved machinery. He was an automotive shop owner and later, the maintenance supervisor for Kraft Foods in Atlanta for many years. During the 1970s, he and his family moved to Lakeland where he became employed as a machinist at FiFoil Company in Auburndale. He loved working and chose not to fully retire until the age of 83.Jerry is preceded in death by his mother Lillie Belle Colverd Hulme, and his father Francis Monroe Hulme.He is survived by his loving wife and lifelong partner, Joan Hulme; sister, Sara Forbes of Fayetteville, GA; daughters, Brenda Roger of Tampa, FL and Vicki Tyson of Gainesville, FL; grandsons, Jason Roger of Tampa, Alan Tyson of Gainesville, and Matthew Tyson of Gainesville; great-grandchildren Michaela, Ashlyn, and Colton Roger of Tampa.Additionally Jerry is survived by his closest friend Ed Nowman of Montana, with whom he shared many exciting adventures over the years, and whose friendship he has greatly enjoyed.Our family will forever cherish his love and influence. We invite you to join us as we honor his life.Services will be held at Lakeland Funeral Home on Friday Sept. 4, 2020. Visitation from 10 - 11 AM, service at 11 AM. A graveside service with military honors will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, at 2 PM.