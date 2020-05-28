GERALDEICHAR, Jr., 77ALTURAS - Gerald Eichar, Jr., age 77, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Winter Haven.Born October 5, 1942 in Green County, PA, he was the son of the late Gerald Eichar, Sr. and Lillian (Turner) Eichar. Mr. Eichar was a Court Reporter for over 45 years. He was a Mason and a Shriner. Gerald was a member of the Scottish Rite of the Temple Terrace Lodge and Egypt Temple Shrine in Tampa. Mr. Eichar was also the Court Reporter for the Grand Lodge of the State of Florida for over 25 years.He is survived by a loving family that includes his wife of 52 years, Judy Eichar of Alturas, his children: Jarrod Eichar and wife Katreena of Alturas, Paige Eichar of Garden City, KS and his sister Marian Dale Pitts and husband Larry of Istachatta, FL. He also leaves behind his three grandchildren: Ethan Eichar, Elyssa Eichar and Emily Eichar.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 30th at 11:00 am at Wildwood Cemetery.