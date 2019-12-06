|
GERALD LAMAR
EAKINS, 79
PLANT CITY - Gerald Lamar Eakins 79, of Plant City entered into rest on Dec 1, 2019.
He was born on Dec. 28, 1939 in Kathleen, FL to Jodie and Julia Rae Palmer Eakins. He was predeceased by his parents & his son, Gerald. Survivors include his loving wife, Sarah Eakins, son: Jodie Eak-ins (Amanda), daughter, Andrea Howlett, grandchildren: Gabriel, Adriane, Nichole, Amanda, Kristi and Brent & 10 great grandchildren, brother: Charles, sisters, Merita Johnson & Martha Jean Alderman and a host of friends and relatives.
He was a life-long resident of Plant City and an owner/operator of a trucking business for many years.
A funeral service will be held on Mon. Dec 9, at 11:00 a.m. at Wells Memorial Funeral Home, 1903 W. Reynolds Street, Plant City, FL 33563 with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial donation to the would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019