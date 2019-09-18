|
|
GERALD LARUE
KEENE, 80
PLANT CITY - Gerald LaRue Keene, age 80, of Lakeland, FL passed away on September 16, 2019.
A native of Plant City, Florida, he was the son of the late Luther and Mildred Keene.
Survivors include his wife; Karen 'Dale' Keene, children: Teresa Keene, Marlin (Sally) Keene, Sherlene (Ron-nie) Elliott, Felita Keene, siblings: Freida Poole, Hollis (Linda) Keene, Yolanda (Richard) Joyner, Darlene Welch, LaRoyce (Deb-by) Keene, Cheryl (Allen) Ham, Travis (Julie) Keene, three grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Gerald was a member of Sharon Purity Baptist Church where he was a Deacon. Gerald was an owner of Keene Plumbing for 40 years and was a Plumbing Inspector for the City of Lakeland for 14 years.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Haught Funeral Home, 708 W Dr MLK Jr. Blvd, Plant City Florida 33563. Funeral services will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sharon Baptist Purity Church, 3506 Young Rd, Plant City Florida 33565. The family will also receive friends Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Sharon Baptist Purity Church, 16525 S U.S. Highway 98, Salem, FL 32356, with a graveside service to follow.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haught.care
Published in Ledger from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019