GERALD P.
ALLEN, 83
LAKELAND - Gerald P. Allen, 83, of Lakeland, passed away May 5, 2019. Born in Millinocket, ME, he was a resident of Lakeland since 2003 coming from Bar Harbor, ME. He was an owner of seafood restaurants in Maine for over 20 years. An avid golfer, he was a former member of Kebo Valley Golf Club where he shot a hole in one and held the course record for many years. Gerald was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Judith C. Allen; son Scott (Pam) Allen; daughters Carrie (Jim) McKay, Katherine (Greg) Hathaway, and Amy(Jeff) Sussman; step-son Julian (Jessica) Leon; and brothers Ron, Bill, and Ted Allen; 17 grandchildren and 7 great-grand-children also survive.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, 3125 W. Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Leland Family Ministries, 8621 Oakwood Drive, Lakeland, FL, 33810.
Published in Ledger from May 8 to May 9, 2019