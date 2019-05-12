|
GERALD P.
HOOVER
LAKELAND - Gerald P. Hoover, 88, passed away on May 4th, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. Mr. Hoover was born on March 31st, 1931 in Lorain, OH. He graduated from Lorain High School in 1949 and attended Bowling Green State University and Florida State University before graduating from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH with a BA degree in history. While at CWRU he met his future wife, Sirpa Tellervo Hoover. They were married in 1959 and lived in Helsinki, Finland while Ms. Hoover completed her studies. Returning to the United States in 1961, they settled in Chicago where they remained until retiring to Lakeland in 2004. Mr. Hoover enjoyed a long career in public service, working as a claims investigator for the United States Social Security Administration in Chicago and serving in the US Army from 1952 until 1955, stationed primarily in Giessen, Germany. Mr. Hoover also enjoyed travel and maintained a keen interest in history, politics and the environment. He was a talented musician and gave much encouragement and support to his sons in their own creative work.
Mr. Hoover is survived by his sons, Eric P. Hoover of Orlando and Christopher J. Hoover of Evanston, IL, sister, Marlene Novack of Lancaster, OH, nephew, Thomas (Kellie) Novack of Columbus, OH, niece, Nancy (Michael) Idzkowski of Powell, OH, a grandnephew and numerous grandnieces and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife, Sirpa Tellervo Hoover and his parents, Paul and Mayme Hoover.
A celebration of his life for his family and friends will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Nature Conservancy ( www.nature.org ).
Published in Ledger from May 12 to May 13, 2019