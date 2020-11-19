GERALD (JERRY) ROGERS
WESTERMANN
WINTER HAVEN - Gerald (Jerry) Rogers Westermann, 90, passed away at his home in Lake Bess Country Club of Winter Haven, Florida on Friday, November 13, 2020 from cancer.
Jerry was born on August 29, 1930 to Herb and Idella (Splettstoeszer) Westermann.
Jerry worked at the National School Studios (now Life Touch) for 45 years and served in the Army.
He is survived by his wife Jean, three stepchildren and 6 grandchildren.
For complete obituary go to https://steelesfamilyfuneralservices.com
.
There will be a brief ceremony for the family at Fort Snelling, MN next summer. Steele Family Funeral of Winter Haven, Florida will be handling the final arrangements. The family wishes to thank Good Shepherd Hospice for their loving care during these last weeks. Memorials can be sent to Good Shepherd Hospice, Chapters Health Foundation, 3010 W Azeele Street, Suite #120, Tampa, Fl 33609 or Jerry's favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.