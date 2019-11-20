|
GERALDINE
ANN (MAHER) LICHTI, 89
LAKELAND - Geraldine Ann (Maher) Lichti, 89, of Lakeland Fl, formerly of Pavilion NY passed away on November 15, 2019 in Lakeland FL.
Geraldine (Gerry) was born in Batavia N.Y. to Sidney and Ruth Maher on April 10, 1930. She attended Leroy Central School. Geraldine married Willard (Ray) Lichti on July 28, 1949. She worked manufacturing production jobs for Jell-O LeRoy, Steel Chest, LeRoy and GE in Brockport for many years and also for Progress Plastics Industries, Auburndale FL. She was an active member of the Moose Lodge and AM Vets Post 32.
Gerry was a very kind and compassionate mother, wife, grandmother, and friend to many over the years. We will greatly miss her love of life, and her humor and smile.
Gerry is preceded in death by her husband Willard (Ray) Lichti, son, Larry A. Lichti, father and mother Sidney and Ruth (Sheridan) Maher, brother: Norman Maher, Robert (Bob) Maher, sisters: Jane Ryan, Gladys Hill, Barbara O'Grady, and Marlene Ireland. granddaughter Kari Ann (Hale) Kennedy.
Geraldine is survived by daughters Debbie Herford and fiancé John Gallo Rochester, NY, Darlene and Eric Colvin, N Huntington PA, Christine (Tina) and Andy Jervis, Wyoming NY, sons: Dennis Lichti, Lakeland FL, Daryl and Sandy Lichti, Clermont, FL. Sister Donna and Robert 'Bob' Powers, Bergen, NY, brother in law James 'Jim' Ireland, Bergen NY, 10 grandchildren, 6 great children, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Family and Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 pm Friday November 22 at Cameron Brady & Steuber Funeral Home, 111 Wolcott St. LeRoy N.Y.
Her Right of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday November 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Parish, (St. Peter's Church) 44 Lake St. LeRoy. A Private Burial will be held at Saint Francis Cemetery in LeRoy.
Memorials may be made to the , 25 Circle St., Rochester N.Y. 14607.
