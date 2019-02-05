|
GERALDINE
LA LONDE, 74
LAKELAND - Geraldine 'Gerry' La Londe passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019 at her home.
She was born on November 17, 1944 in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Walter and Helen Baran. She attended Sacred Heart High School in Elizabeth, New Jersey. She worked for the Board of Education in Elizabeth, New Jersey and 25 years at St. Joseph's Academy in Lakeland, FL.
Gerry was an active member in St. Joseph's Church and was a past president of the Council Catholic Women.
She is survived by her husband, John 'Jack' La Londe, children: Patty La Londe, Billy La Londe (Rosa), Nancy La Londe Jones (Bill), grandchildren: Tony La Londe, Andrew Jones, Emma Foster, Sophia Jones, Hayden Foster, Gregory Jones, nephew: Sgt. Joseph Gillan (Army) and sister, Nancy Baran Gillan (Darrell).
Visitation Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 5-7 pm in the Tribute Center at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801 with services on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 210 West Lemon Street, Lakeland, Florida 33815.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be sent to St. Joseph's Church for the benefit of St. Joseph's Academy. http://sjalakeland.org/
Published in Ledger from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019