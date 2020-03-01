|
GERALDINE 'GERRY'
WATSON FARMER
AUBURNDALE - Geraldine 'Gerry' Watson Farmer of Auburndale, Florida entered into heaven on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the age of 83 after a prolonged illness. Gerry was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. Gerry was born on February 5, 1937 in Palmetto, Florida to the Reverend W.W. Watson and Theda Watson. She resided in Auburndale for most of her 83 years. She was a graduate of Auburndale High School. She was crowned Football Queen in 1953 and was crowned Miss Auburndale in 1955. She was married to Donald G. Farmer of Lakeland, Florida on September 21, 1956 at First Missionary Baptist Church in Auburndale where she was a lifetime member.
Gerry found her greatest joy in being with her family. She was very intentional in making sure everyone was celebrated on their birthdays. She also took great joy in her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed reading and baking.
Gerry is survived by her husband, Donald G. Farmer, as well as her three children, Donald G Farmer Jr. and wife Christine, Kimberlee Farmer Tucker and husband Drew, Spencer Farmer and wife Alicia. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her brother David Watson and sisters Mary Watson Mitchell and Jennifer Watson Davis and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be Monday, March 2, 2020 at First Missionary Baptist Church at 406 South Main Street, Auburndale, Florida 33823. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. She will be buried at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland, Florida.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020