|
|
GERARD H.
LABARRE Sr., 74
LAKELAND - Gerard H. Labarre Sr., 74, of Lakeland Florida passed away at his home on Jan 1, 2020.
He was born on December 14,1945 in Manchester, NH to Donat Labarre and Alice (Hamel) Labarre.
Gerard is survived by his wife Linda Labarre and 4 children: Donat Labarre, Gerard Labarre Jr., Joseph Morin and Carla Pedley, 2 grandchildren, Adam Labarre and Kayla Labarre and a great granddaughter.
He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus in Manchester for many years before moving to Florida. He served in the US Army and loved to travel and spend time with his family.
There are no services planned at this time.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020