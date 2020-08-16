GERROLD BRUCE ANDERSON, 76FROSTPROOF - Gerrold 'Bruce' Anderson passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at The Palms of Sebring.He was born December 23, 1943 in Coffee Springs, AL to the late Carlton and Lois Anderson; he was a lifelong resident of the area. He was retired from Florida Power and a veteran during Vietnam, serving in the U.S. Air Force. He was an avid hunter and hardworking man; he loved fishing and the outdoors, especially Colorado.Gerrold was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Anderson and his sister, Melba Owens. Survivors include his daughter, Beth Garrett (Vince) of Frostproof; son, Clint Anderson (Kim) of Choctaw, OK; sisters, Mary Revell of Davenport and Kathy Young (Ray) of Lakeland; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.Private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to Good Shepherd Hospice (450 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, Florida 33823). Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.marionnel