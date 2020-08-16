GERROLD BRUCE ANDERSON, 76
FROSTPROOF - Gerrold 'Bruce' Anderson passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at The Palms of Sebring.
He was born December 23, 1943 in Coffee Springs, AL to the late Carlton and Lois Anderson; he was a lifelong resident of the area. He was retired from Florida Power and a veteran during Vietnam, serving in the U.S. Air Force. He was an avid hunter and hardworking man; he loved fishing and the outdoors, especially Colorado.
Gerrold was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Anderson and his sister, Melba Owens. Survivors include his daughter, Beth Garrett (Vince) of Frostproof; son, Clint Anderson (Kim) of Choctaw, OK; sisters, Mary Revell of Davenport and Kathy Young (Ray) of Lakeland; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to Good Shepherd Hospice (450 Arneson Avenue, Auburndale, Florida 33823). Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.marionnel sonfuneralhome.com
