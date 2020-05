Or Copy this URL to Share

GERTHA

INGRAM, 68



WINTER HAVEN - Gertha Ingram, 68, died 5/21/20. Visit: Fri. 5-7pm James C. Boyd Funeral Home. Service Sat. 1pm Rolling Hills Cemetery.



