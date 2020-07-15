GILBERT 'BIL' W. KAHRE, 98
EVANSVILLE, IN. - Gilbert 'Gil' W. Kahre, 98, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Holiday Village in Evansville, IN.
Gil was born in Darmstadt, Indiana to the late Ben and Amelia (Meier) Kahre. He graduated from Reitz High School and North Mechanic Arts School. He used his machine skills first at Schnacke Manufacturing, followed by service in the Navy, where he was assigned to the USS Wasatch in 1944. His tour took him to the South Pacific Theatre during WWII, where he took part in the Philippine Liberation. After service he married Dorothy Schlensker, December 25, 1949, and put his machine skills to use as co-owner, with his brother Charles, of Kahre Brothers Tool and Die.
Gil was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Darmstadt serving in many capacities including Chairman of the Congregation; member and officer in the Parent Teacher Association of the school; and active in Walther League, the youth and young adult organization. He served on the Mission Society and the Board of Directors of the Indiana District of the Lutheran Church -Missouri Synod. He was a member of the President's Advisory Council under President Robert Preus of Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He received the Miles Christi Award, presented annually to recognize and honor a layperson who demonstrates the spirit of a 'Soldier of Christ.'
Gil was a firefighter in the original Scott Township Volunteer Fire Department. He played softball and baseball for several local teams and was called to the Boston Braves professional farm team in 1947. Gil was an avid golfer up to 90 years of age, an accomplished clabber player, and enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles and Sudoku, which he worked daily.
Gil was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy 'Dotty' Kahre; brothers, Charles, Alfred, Alvin, and Bernie Kahre; sister, Bernice Moseby; and son-in-law, Ken Stephens.
He is survived by his daughters Carol Hoffherr (Stu), Lynn Stephens, Yvonne Mans (Bryan); son, Kent Kahre (Dawn); grandchildren, Andrew, Michael, Luke, Emily, Dara, Mao, Daniel, Thomas, David and Matthew; eight great grandchildren; brothers, Bob and Jim Kahre (Dottie); sister, Marilyn Hahne; sister-in-law, Lois Kahre; and many nieces and nephews.
A Private Funeral Service will be livestreamed www.facebook.com/funeralstreamusa
10:00 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, officiated by Pastor Stan Temme, with burial in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
Instead of flowers as an expression of sympathy, the family requests you consider a donation to LCMS World Relief and Human Care or to a charity of your choice
. (Please make check out to LCMS and write in memo line 'MERCY.' Send to: LCMS, PO Box 66861, St Louis, MO, 63166-6861 or call 888-930-4438 to use a credit card.)
Condolences may be made online at www.AlexanderNorthChapel.com
