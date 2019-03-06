Services Heath Funeral Chapel 328 South Ingraham Avenue Lakeland , FL 33801 (863) 682-0111 Resources More Obituaries for Gina Whitlock Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gina Lynne Woods Whitlock

LAKELAND - Gina Lynne Woods Whitlock, 52 years of age, was born July 2, 1966 in Haines City and passed on a beautiful sunny day on March 2, 2019 in Lakeland.

The birth and passing date of this amazing daughter, sister, aunt, Gigi, friend and loving wife and mother, however, are not nearly as relevant as all the days that she lived and loved between those two dates in time.

Even as a child, Gina was a bright and shining star. Her parents thoroughly enjoyed every moment of her youth and she always made them proud. Her mother said she was an absolute joy to raise. Throughout her life she maintained a kindness in the hearts of many. Her gentle nature, caring spirit and faith in God will always be remembered. As an adult, one of Gina's greatest pleasures was being a Mom. She enjoyed every aspect of motherhood with the highlights being enjoying all of the cheerleading events, baseball games and anything supporting the kids school events. She especially enjoyed all of the holidays spending time with her family.

Gina graduated from Haines City High School in 1984 and then received her AA degree from Polk Community College. Gina was a retail buyer for Belk Lindsey Stores and Rheinauer's and also worked for the Polk County School Board before becoming a homemaker.

It was in Haines City where she met the love of her life, husband, David Whitlock. They were married June 22,1991. Gina and David have three children: Cayce, Chace and Ryan. The legacy of Gina's kind spirit, faith in God and love for her family will live on through her children.

Her strong will to live and the love and prayers of her family and friends and many supporters caring for her throughout her long, two year battle with an aggressive form of cancer is what kept her going. Gina inspired many, many people with her grace and dignity and her encouragement to others. She was a warrior throughout this journey.

Gina leaves behind her husband David, their children Cayce, Chace and Ryan Whitlock (Dara), granddaughter, Adeline Whitlock, mother and father Don and Maude Woods, sister Jan (Frank) Winget, brother Bob (Kim) Woods, children's Godfather, Randy Knapp, brothers-in-law Craig Whitlock, Kurt Whitlock (Aou) and sister-in-law Jody (Whitlock) Sasser, nieces Heather Winchester, Melina (Ken) Wells, Brittany Winget, Carissa (Shaun) Southerland, Desiree Whitlock, Ciara Whitlock, nephews Loren (Monica) Winget, Lance (Lindsey) Winget, Josh Woods, Brian Woods, Brendon Woods, Garrett Whitlock, Tyler Whitlock, Chad Whitlock, Christopher Whitlock and great-nieces Falyn Brown, Madelynn Wells, Cameron Winget, Makenley Wells, and great nephews Connor Winchester, Mason Wells, Landon Winget, Kipton Winget, Keaton Winget and William Southerland. Gina is also survived by her beloved golden retrievers, Angel and Bella and also by her beloved cats, Sassy and Tarzan.

Gina had a real passion for traveling with David and their children. Their favorite places are the family cabin in Gatlinburg, Tennessee where they enjoyed Cades Cove and all of the many things the Great Smoky Mountains have to offer, St. Augustine, Key West and the Tarpon Lodge on Pine Island.

Her family feels so honored to celebrate the dash between the day she entered this world and the day that she left it; we encourage you to do the same... Strive to embrace each day and be thankful for we are not guaranteed tomorrow. Enjoy the love and friendships around you. Do what's right and do what's good. Be kind and help others. Always! The world can use one more kind person now that Gina has left us. To live on within the hearts of those that we leave behind, is not to die. Gina Whitlock is living in all that knew her because you couldn't know her and not be touched in some way.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Heath Funeral Chapel in Lakeland. The Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at First United Methodist Church on Lake Morton in Lakeland, with a reception to follow in the Church Narthex.

Gina lived and loved a colorful life and would be honored to have you attend her Celebration of Life wearing your favorite Lilly Pulitzer or your favorite colorful attire.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Florida Southern College, 111 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland, Florida 33801 or First United Methodist Church, 72 Lake Morton Drive, Lakeland, Florida 33801.

