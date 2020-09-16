GINGER

MCKNIGHT WHITE



HAINES CITY - Ginger McKnight White, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at George C. Forsyth Hospice House. Ginger was born on October 31, 1967 in Bartow Memorial Hospital.

Known for her passion, strength, and resilience in life, Ginger worked as a phlebotomist and a dental assistant. A first runner-up in the 'Mrs. Florida' pageant, she was crowned 'Mrs. Congeniality,' aptly embodying the notion of 'never meeting a stranger'.

Ginger's focus and true joy in life was being a devoted wife to John-Jay White, a loving mother to Steven Ingram and Brooke Renney, and a cherished daughter to Pat Harden.

She is also survived by her nieces and nephew, her uncle, and numerous cousins. Ginger often said her children are her 'heart'. She is loved by many, and characterized as a fierce and loyal friend.

A 'Celebration of Life' will be held at Tanners Lakeside Restaurant & Bar, 1006 Lake Howard Dr. SW, Winter Haven, FL 33880 on September 19, 2020 at 7:00pm. Attire is casual. Please come as you are.



