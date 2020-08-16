GINNY

SHEFFIELD HAMBY, 65



LAKELAND - Ginny Sheffield Hamby, age 65, passed away August 3, 2020 at her home in Lakeland surrounded by her husband, 3 daughters, niece and best friend.

Born September 24, 1954 in Winter Haven Florida, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd Sheffield and Jo Ann Chancey. Mrs. Hamby was a faithful member of South Florida Avenue Church of Christ in Lakeland.

She recently retired from the Polk County School Board where she worked in Internal Accounts for 9 years.

She is survived by her loving husband of over 47 years, Frank Hamby of Bartow. Also survived by daughters Heather Terflinger (Dy-len) of St. Petersburg, Leigh Anne Garland (Lee) of Lebanon, Virginia and Laura Hamby of Lakeland. She was blessed with 6 beautiful grandchildren: Aiden, Noah, Laila, Olivia, Jack and Mason. She is also survived by her brother, Dale Sheffield (Rebecca) of Georgia.

It was Ginny's wish to be cremated; However, there will be a celebration of life August 22, 2020 at 11am at Idlewood in Bartow, FL (150 N Idlewood Ave).

Face masks are REQUIRED. Flowers and memorials may be sent to Idlewood the day of service only.



